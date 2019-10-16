SAN ANTONIO — Donald Trump, Jr. made a stop in the Alamo City Tuesday night in an effort to rally supporters for his father’s presidential run in 2020.

Close to 800 people packed a ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio for the Keep America Great panel discussion, with another 200 people watching outside.

“I'm here because I am supporting President Trump," said one attendee, U.S. Air Force veteran John Barry. "I like what he says. I like what he's already done—he's pushing against those who are hurting America."

“We need you all in this fight with us,” Trump, Jr. said to those in attendance. “We need to fight with a wrecking ball.”

The event evoked the enthusiasm of a a pep rally as Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale took the stage.

“America, you gave him a chance and he has delivered on those promises,” Trump, Jr. said.

The rally doubled as a visit to his hometown for Parscale, who encouraged supporters to get involved and volunteer to help the campaign.

“This fight is fought neighborhood by neighborhood,” Parscale said. “I bet we have tons of neighborhoods represented here in San Antonio today. You have to sign up and volunteer.”

Parscale said that more volunteers helping to keep the state of Texas red will not only help win the presidential election in 2020, but also when it comes to holding onto House seats and helping to re-elect John Cornyn in the Senate.

Just a few hours later, the Bexar County Democratic Party gathered to watch the Democratic candidates vying for president in a debate sponsored by CNN.

Texas Democrats recently launched a plan to turn the state blue, saying Republicans are scared. Part of the plan is to flip districts like Congressional District 23, after Will Hurd announced he wouldn't be seeking another term.

Gina Ortiz Jones launched her campaign to run again for the seat after losing in a close race to Hurd. She said she’s working to convince more people that Republicans have it all wrong.

“We’ve got to be focused on solutions,” Ortiz Jones said. “The other side can talk about what they want to talk about. We're going to talk about the bread-and-butter issues that voters want to talk about.”

Both parties are working to recruit more Latinos voters, like Martha Doss, who came out to support President Trump on Tuesday.

“When I'm out doing voter outreach, maybe block-walking, and I'm speaking to somebody that's Hispanic, I say, ‘Look at both platforms, look at what they stand for,’” Doss said. “So right now, for me, it's either socialism or freedom.”

Doss said another big concern for Latinos is immigration. Trump has been on the receiving end of recent criticism for his immigration policies, including the Migrant Protocol Protection, which requires asylum seekers wait out their time before their next immigration hearing in Mexico.

“I love that this president is taking a stand on protecting the border, and I think that's something that's important that a president should do is to put his American citizens first above other countries,” Doss said.

Ortiz Jones said America’s immigration policies should reflect our values as a country.

“I think we can't lose sight of what our country means for the rest of the world and also the importance of immigration to our future as a country,” she said.

President Trump will be in Dallas on Thursday for a rally at the American Airlines Center.