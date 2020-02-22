The doors at Cowboys dancehall have opened and supporters of Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders have begun to file in as they await for the candidate to take the stage. Saturday's rally is scheduled for 7 p.m., and comes with just 10 days to go until Super Tuesday.

San Antonio is just one of many Texas campaign stops for the Vermont senator. He was in El Paso earlier in the afternoon on Saturday, and plans to hold another rally in Austin on Sunday.

Saturday's rally is set to start just hours after another top Democratic presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren, announced that she will stop by the Alamo City for a town hall on Thursday with native south Texan Julian Castro.

Volunteers at Sanders's rally say they have been going door to door to get out the vote, adding that Texas has the potential to be a swing state in this year's elections—which is why candidates are looking to big cities in the Lone Star State to win over supporters.

"You can't deny the Latino population here in San Antonio," said Eric Rodriguez of the Texas Organizing Project. "I think that's something that Bernie has been consistent on reaching out to, all across the country."

According to the latest UT/ITT poll, Sanders currently leads the race for his party's presidential nomination among Texas voters. He had 24% of Democratic voter support in the poll, while former South Bend Mayor Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar were second and third, respectively.