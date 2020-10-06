San Antonio tourism official pushes to host Republican National Convention

She says it could provide a boost to businesses still hurting from coronavirus, but Judge Wolff says a visit from President Trump may bring riots.

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic has devastated San Antonio's tourism industry. Now, Visit San Antonio is looking for an economic boost. Its CEO, along with other business leaders, think the Republican National Convention could be the answer.

Just days ago, the CEO of Visit San Antonio Casandra Matej sent a letter to City Manager Eric Walsh. She and other business leaders want to gauge the city's take on hosting the RNC in late August. The political event is expected to bring in 20,000 people and generate more than $50 million to the host community. As the CEO wrote because of the coronavirus, "the tourism and hospitality sector, San Antonio's third-largest industry, has been particularly ravaged."

"With Texas increasingly reopening its doors after months of immobility due to COVID-19, Visit San Antonio is being as proactive as possible in seeking financial recovery for the city’s economy. The tourism and hospitality sector, San Antonio’s third-largest industry, has been particularly ravaged, including nearly 31,000 unemployment claims in March and April in hotel and restaurant positions. But this is a new day and a new environment. Pursuing significant meeting opportunities like this will play a large role in that revitalization."

KENS 5 asked Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff about the possibility.

"I haven't' seen any indication this is a serious issue," the mayor said. "And we have lot of serious issues that we need to tend to in this community right now."

Two years ago, City Council voted not to submit a bid for the 2020 RNC. The vote didn't sit well some business leaders. However, now the possibility has resurfaced. Charlotte, North Carolina was supposed to host the convention, but organizers and that state's governor could not agree on health and safety measures as well on the size of the crowds allowed to attend.

Wolff said no way to the RNC. He said President Trump and a boarded up Houston Street, in the Alamo City, are reasons enough.

"At least 20-to-30 places are boarded up because of the violence that occurred with his striking rhetoric about police needing to get tough with them," he said. "We could have a serious problem here with riots."

Cynthia Brehm, Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Bexar County released a statement last week.

"North Carolina rejected the Republican Convention. This is an opportunity for San Antonio to step up and lead. We were in the running last year and made the mistake of not submitting a bid. With a $200 million economic impact, tens of thousands of visitors and a global stage to showcase our City, it would be malpractice to ignore this chance again. With major budget shortfalls due to COVID-19, we need the financial impact to recover quicker and get back to work. This would be a tremendous boost to our economy. It would also prove that San Antonio is a welcoming and inclusive City. Last year Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Wolff decided to tell Republicans they weren’t welcomed in San Antonio. It was wrong then, but they have a second chance to send a message that we respect all views and beliefs in our great City."