San Antonio made history on Thursday night. The Alamo City kicked off hosting its first NAACP Convention.

The convention coincides with the 100th anniversary of the San Antonio Texas NAACP chapter.

KENS 5 photojournalist Alan Kozeluh caught up with San Antonio’s ACT-SO team, which is celebrating its 40th year and showcasing its talents at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

This year’s ACT-SO students will take part in 32 competitions in STEM, humanities, business, and performing, with visual and culinary arts.

About 400 organizations are taking part in the convention and more than 8,000 observers and delegates are expected to attend.

This year’s NAACP theme is "Defeat Hate - Vote."

