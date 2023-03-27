San Antonio leaders make annual trip to Washington DC to advocate for Alamo City

SA to DC is in its 44th year—where leaders advocate for various projects across the Alamo City. Leaders share what their priorities are for this trip.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio leaders are in the nation’s capital this week.

And this year’s priorities are different for one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

“San Antonians send literally billions of tax dollars to Washington DC, and we are here to bring those dollars back,” Jonathan Gurwitz, partner with KGBTexas Communications is chair of this year’s trip.

Gurwitz says the past expansions of BAMC is one of the examples of how this trip has paid off.

“Those are the types of transformative efforts in the long run that SA to DC invests in,” Gurwitz says investments in areas like the military, higher education and advanced manufacturing are what they’re looking for.

Although each member of the trip has their individual priorities, there’s one unifying opinion among San Antonio leaders.

“A lot of this priorities that we have for this year’s trip around infrastructure. You may know that the airport has a major expansion that is now underway, seeking federal funding for VIA Metropolitan Transit,” Gurwitz says the Brooks Development Authority is another example of a road project for which they’re seeking federal dollars.

The airport recently received a $20 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Councilman Manny Pelaez told KENS 5 on the phone that’s another project that’s top of mind.

“We are going to continue to chase these funds,” Pelaez said. Infrastructure, specifically drainage and resiliency are part of the agenda, saying Hurricane Harvey is an example of the city needing to address stormwater drainage improvements.

The city is already allocating $169 million as part of its 2022 bond projects, although some of the projects will need some shared funding, according to the bond guide.

The city is experiencing rapid growth—but roadways must pave the way for a better future whether it’s the highway or local streets.

Although there’s 150 people on the trip—Gurwitz says they share one goal.