SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's city council is set to take a new look at the 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order currently in place during today's meeting.

The order is among a number of actions the city has taken to slow and stop the spread of coronavirus in San Antonio.

During the meeting, which is scheduled for 9 a.m., it is expected that the council will officially extend the 'Stay Home' order through April 30 and postpone an election renewing Pre-K for SA.

Governor Greg Abbott has already directed Texans to stay home, but by extending the city's 'Stay Home' order, this will allow the city to continue enforcing its ordinance.

Council members have been video-calling in for recent meetings and they've increased space between everyone present to abide by the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

The meeting will be streamed on the KENS 5 Facebook and the live stream will be added to this article once the meeting begins at 9 a.m.

A full look at the council's meeting agenda is available here.