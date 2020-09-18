San Antonio City Council approves budget of nearly $3 billion for 2021 amid pandemic and calls for police reform

The budget doesn't defund the SAPD, and officers got 5% raises while the overtime budget went down. The public safety portion of the budget costs $827 million.

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, San Antonio City Council finalized a budget of nearly $3 billion amid the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic and calls to defund the police.

The city manager was clear in the budget paperwork presented to council that the plan does not defund SAPD, but it does provide money to develop and implement new public safety methods.

The final budget adoption meeting lasted more than four hours, and council members heard from dozens of citizens during the public comment section. Many said the plan wasn't good enough, including Celeste Brown – a community activist and a woman who was close to Darrell Zemault, a man who was shot by a police officer and died two days ago.

"The budget you will vote to approve today does not represent the community's needs, but you know this," she said. "It does not reflect the fact that residents that had never before even thought to engage politically showed up in droves to call out the over-inflated police budget."

"We do have to acknowledge there is a lot of work to do and there's a lot of pain in the voices that we hear from our community and we're going to be working everyday to address them and work together in doing so," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

$3.4 million was cut from the police overtime budget, but officers will receive a 5% raise, which was agreed upon in a contract from 2016. That pushes the public safety portion of the budget to $827 million.

Some stood in defense of SAPD receiving full funding.

"I absolutely agree with the budget," said Amanda Thompson. "We would be ignorant to deny that there are black people who who are victimized by police today. But I don't think the solution is making our streets more unsafe. We need our police."

Housing was another important issue city officials attempted to address. With $25 million allocated to affordable housing in the city, more than 1,700 families will benefit from the program over the next fiscal year, which begins in October.

The budget is $7.7 million lower than last year due to reduced revenue attributed to the pandemic's impacts on hotel occupancy, airport revenue and sales taxes typically paid by economic activity.

There will be no raises for civilian employees and a hiring freeze for the next two years.

Street maintenance is losing $8 million in funding, which was about 7% of their budget. A yearly payment of $1.7 million will no longer be made to the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation.