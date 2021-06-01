'A naked act of insurrection' | San Antonio and Texas leaders react to protesters swarming the U.S. Capitol

San Antonio and Texas leaders are reacting after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and Texas leaders are reacting after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Protesters marched through the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags and forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Demonstrators fought with Capitol Police and then forced their way into the building, not long after a huge rally near the White House during which Trump egged them on to march to Capitol Hill.

Senators were being evacuated. Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

Senator Ted Cruz, who had planned to object to the Electoral College results Wednesday, tweeted that he does not support violent protests.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Congressman Joaquin Castro livestreamed from inside his office at the Capitol building where he was sheltering in place, expressing concern for everyone's safety. He also brought in his brother, Julian Castro, former Mayor of San Antonio, to talk about the protests.

"It's a pretty intense situation outside. The Capitol Police are very professional and do hope they get some reinforcements soon," Castro said in the Instagram video.

The brothers also tweeted that they believe Senator Ted Cruz should resign.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also issued a statement Wednesday on the protests:

“It is an extraordinarily sad day when rioters storm our nation’s Capitol to violently disrupt Congress as it works to certify the electoral college vote. This is a naked act of insurrection and should be treated as such.

“The United States of America has a long and cherished history that is founded upon a peaceful transfer of power, and this episode is contrary to our nation’s most important principles. We must reject and rise above these violent acts.”

Republican Congressman Chip Roy also said on Twitter he did not support "mob demand".

"To those storming the Capitol - I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand. #StandUpForAmerica," tweeted Congressman Roy.

To those storming the Capitol - I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand. #StandUpForAmerica — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021

"I am currently safe, but the Capitol has been breached and some colleagues are trapped there," tweeted Rep. Lloyd Doggett. "President Trump has set loose violence on our Congress."

I am currently safe, but the Capitol has been breached and some colleagues are trapped there. President Trump has set loose violence on our Congress. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 6, 2021

"Police are doing everything they can to deescalate this situation and keep people safe. I served our country because this does not happen here – it happens in war zones," tweeted Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, who is just starting his first term in Congress.

Police are doing everything they can to deescalate this situation and keep people safe. I served our country because this does not happen here – it happens in war zones. America is resilient. We will overcome this divide. Violent protestors are NOT patriots. — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) January 6, 2021

"I was in the House Chambers when they came in and told us the Capitol had been breeched. They took the Speaker out of the chambers and locked us down and told us to stay in place," tweeted U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. "Later, there were popping noises where we had to get down and follow Capitol Police orders out."

I was in the House Chambers when they came in and told us the Capitol had been breeched. They took the Speaker out of the chambers and locked us down and told us to stay in place. Later their were popping noises where we had to get down and follow Capitol Police orders out. (1/2) — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) January 6, 2021

State leaders in Texas are also reacting to both the unrest at the U.S. Capitol and to another protest Wednesday at the Texas State Capitol.

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement Wednesday afternoon. The full statement is below:

“Peaceful protest is a core tenant of the United States Constitution; violence and mayhem are not. The violence and mayhem must stop. America is founded on the rule of law, and the law enforcement officers working to restore order at the United States Capitol must be heeded.”

"I am sorely disappointed today in the certification of the election, but I don’t believe violence is the answer," tweeted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

I am sorely disappointed today in the certification of the election, but I don’t believe violence is the answer. #ElectoralCollege #Elections2020 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 6, 2021

"This is exactly why allowing firearms into the State Capitol has always been a terrible, pandering idea," tweeted State Representative Diego Bernal.

This is exactly why allowing firearms into the State Capitol has always been a terrible, pandering idea. #txlege — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) January 6, 2021

"This isn’t a peaceful protest. This is an attack on our democracy and domestic terrorism to try to stop certifying elections. This should be treated as a coup led by a president that will not be peacefully removed from power," tweeted Former Congressman Will Hurd.

This isn’t a peaceful protest. This is an attack on our democracy and domestic terrorism to try to stop certifying elections. This should be treated as a coup led by a president that will not be peacefully removed from power. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 6, 2021

Lawmakers had convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results but protests erupted outside the Capitol and government office buildings were being evacuated.