Voters in the Alamo City decided whether the way the city does business should change through three propositions on the ballot from the firefighters’ union. Two of the three measures passed on Tuesday night.

Proposition A would have changed the rules for what kind of initiatives can be brought to voters, lower the number of signatures needed on petitions and give petition drives more time to gather signatures. However, the proposal was rejected by voters.

Proposition B will change the rules regarding the hiring, pay and term of service for any future City Manager. About 59 percent of voters in the city voted for the proposal.

Proposition C requires the city to participate in binding arbitration when contract disputes arise with the Professional Firefighters Association. Voters approved narrowly approved the measure, according to the Bexar County elections site.

The firefighters are not having a watch event. Association president Chris Steele said when he has final numbers he will either release a written statement or he may choose to post a video on the association's Facebook page with their reaction to the results.

