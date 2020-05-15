San Antonio's assistant city manager announces intent to resign to pursue 'a professional change'

Colleen Bridger, who has held the position since last July, said she will leave this summer.

SAN ANTONIO — Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, who was appointed to the position last summer, said she intends to resign from the City of San Antonio to launch a private local consulting business.

Bridger told KENS 5 her resignation is effective July 17, exactly a year and a day after she took over the position, adding that she will work on the city's Recovery and Resilience Plan until that time.

Bridger cited her decision to a desire "for a professional change."

“I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to apply a public health lens to many of the broader issues we’re facing as a community," said Bridger, who previously was the director of the Metropolitan Health District. "That will continue to be my focus going forward.”

City Manager Erik Walsh called Bridger a "valued member" to the city's team of top local officials.

"She has shown extraordinary leadership during this public health crisis,” Walsh said. “While I am sorry to see her go, I fully support her and her decision to pursue other exciting opportunities. For now, though, she remains a critical part of the city’s efforts, and her job responsibilities will not change.”