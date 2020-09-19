'A great loss. A great life.' | Politicians, public react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

"What an amazing person who gave so much for her country. So sad & depressing to hear this news. #RIPRBG."

AUSTIN, Texas — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.

During her time as a justice and throughout her long law career, Ginsburg overcame adversity because of her gender, fought for women’s rights and eventually became the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing.

In light of the news of Ginsburg's death, numerous public figures and politicians spoke about her online.

"A great loss. A great life. A person of courage and character who we should all honor as we mourn and say goodbye. As a country, let us be as good moving forward after her death as she was for our country while alive," tweeted Sen. Kirk Watson.

Capital Metro CEO Randy Clarke also chimed in.

"What an amazing person who gave so much for her country. So sad & depressing to hear this news. #RIPRBG," Clarke said.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa and Vice Chair Dr. Carla Brailey issued the following statement:

“Advancing women’s rights is one of the biggest unfinished works from the past century, and few did more to advance the rights of women and girls than Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Supreme Court Justice, women’s rights advocate, trailblazer, and icon, Justice Ginsburg fiercely loved our country, our Constitution, and our pursuit of a more perfect union. Her career would lead her to become the second woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court. Throughout her tenure on the bench, Justice Ginsburg made us believe that a more equitable future was possible.

“Now, it is up to us to carry on her legacy. We can finish the fight she started. Our thoughts are with the Ginsburg family. Rest in power.”

President George W. Bush also released a statement from Dallas:

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family."

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," former First Lady Hillary Clinton tweeted.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn released the following statement after the death of Justice Ginsburg:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a titan of the Supreme Court for more than a quarter of a century. Despite our ideological differences, I have always maintained a deep respect for Justice Ginsburg. Her unwavering commitment to public service has inspired a generation of young Americans – particularly women – to reach for their dreams. As our country mourns this loss, Sandy and I send our condolences to her children, Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family.”

U.S. Senate democratic candidate MJ Hegar gave the following statement after the death of Justice Ginsburg:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves behind an incredible legacy of standing up for equality and justice. For decades she worked on the frontlines to secure and uphold the rights of women, workers, and those often left behind. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and the millions of women and Americans she fought for. Today we mourn her loss and tomorrow we commit to honoring her legacy by continuing her work.”

Julie Oliver, Democratic Nominee for U.S. Congress in Texas’ 25th District issued the following statement:



“Our country has suffered a tremendous loss. Justice Ginsberg was a pioneer of gender equality and of jurisprudence that centered opportunity and equity for the most marginalized Americans. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy that will be cherished through the generations. I’m thinking of her family, and I join millions in mourning her loss. I am filled with gratitude for her achievements and the good she did for America. Her unapologetic commitment to the fullest expression of justice has inspired so many--and will continue to in the years to come. Justice Ginsberg’s legacy and her example inspire me to continue to undertake the fight of our lives -- the fight for justice and equality. There is no more important responsibility that we all, as citizens, now share."

KVUE spoke with Brian Smith, a politics professor at St. Edward's University in Austin about Justice Ginsburg's death and the implications of her vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

"It means they're down a justice, which means the likelihood of a four-four tie is greater. But what it also means is the balance of the court right now has moved to the right because she one of the most staunch liberals on the court – very, very straight liberal voter. And now losing that, the liberals have lost one of their members, and there's more Republican appointees on the court than Democrats. So for a short period of time, the court has moved to the right. If Trump is unable to get a nominee and Joe Biden is elected, the balance will be restored. But if Trump does get a nominee, we'll go from like a five-four Republican court to a six-three Republican court."