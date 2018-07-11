SAN ANTONIO — In the race to represent House District 21 – composed of portions of north and northeast San Antonio – Republican Chip Roy emerged victorious over Democrat Joseph Kopser on Tuesday.

The race begin in a wide field of 22 total candidates to replace U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, who is retiring after being in office since 1987. Residents of Alamo Heights, Hollywood Park and Boerne are among those in the district.

Roy has a connection to a U.S. Senate race many across the country are keeping their eye on—the showdown between Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Roy previously served as Cruz’s chief of staff in the Senate.

