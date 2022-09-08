Governor DeSantis, Florida politicians react to former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home being raided by FBI

An AP source said the search was related to a probe of whether Trump had taken classified records to his Florida estate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida politicians are reacting on social media after former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Monday night.

Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in boxes of White House records located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. It occurs amid a separate grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and adds to the potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for another run.

Here's what Florida politicians are saying. First Coast News will update as more statements are released.

Governor Ron DeSantis:

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

Agriculture Commissioner and Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried:

Your tweet is another escalation of your pathetic loyalty to an insurrectionist over country and the rule of law. https://t.co/o6cTVIIi0v — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 9, 2022

Ron DeSantis is defending Donald Trump instead of the rule of law, so I’ll be holding a press conference tomorrow in front of the governor’s mansion to remind Floridians that nobody is above the law. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 9, 2022

Former governor and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist:





Ron DeSantis attacks law enforcement for legally raiding Mar-a-Lago while he’s yet to say anything about the heinous Nazis in our state who've been rallying in support of him.



Also, attacking a private company, Disney, for free speech is about as "banana republic" as it gets. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 9, 2022

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL):

Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships



But never before in America — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

After todays raid on Mar A Lago what do you think the left plans to use those 87,000 new IRS agents for? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

The FBI isn’t doing anything about the groups vandalizing Catholic Churches, firebombing Pro-Life groups or threatening Supreme Court justices



But they find time to raid Mar A Lago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL):

The @FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin’s history of going after parents & other political opponents. This is 3rd World country stuff.



We need answers NOW. The FBI must explain what they were doing today & why. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 9, 2022

State Representative Carlos Smith (D-FL-49):

They needed probable cause that Trump committed a crime before sending the FBI to search Mar-A-Lago.



Hopefully next time, they’ll leave with him in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/przcbe9nMF — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 8, 2022

