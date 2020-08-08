Resolution calling racism a public health crisis to go before San Antonio City Council sometime this month

Mayor Nirenberg said the resolution is an important first step. But it has to pass city council first.

SAN ANTONIO — A drafted resolution that calls for declaring racism a public health crisis in the Alamo City is expected to be brought before San Antonio City Council soon.

The legislation cleared a council committee review on Friday. Its goal is to promote racial equity as the country continues to undergo a reckoning with its history, social norms and racist practices that have been in place for decades, and sometimes centuries.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says city councilors have taken a first significant step toward systemic change in San Antonio, and pushed back against the idea that a resolution was meaningless.

"Every resolution, from the dawn of democracy, is toothless unless you're willing to act on it. The Declaration of Independence was just words on a paper until we decided to act on it," he said. "(Action) has to start somewhere."