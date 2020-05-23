Bexar County Republicans gather downtown to decry local response to coronavirus pandemic

They asserted that some of the mayor and county judge's mandates have been unconstitutional.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Republicans on Friday afternoon set up camp outside San Antonio City Hall to call out local leaders for some of the mandates they've established during the ongoing pandemic.

Republican Party Chair Cynthia Brehm, along with many others, took to the mic, claiming their constitutional rights have been infringed upon by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, specifically deriding the recently passed anti-hate speed resolution and mask-wearing recommendations.

"They asked us to wear masks, and according to Attorney General (Ken) Paxton, this is unconstitutional. So if we don't want to wear masks, this is our choice," she said. "This is America, and we shouldn't have to be forced or mandated to wear a mask."

Brehm was referring to a letter that Texas's attorney general sent to Nirenberg and Wolff, as well as leaders in other major Texas metropolitan areas, alleging that their guidance isn't in compliance with state orders. In a briefing earlier this month, the mayor and judge pushed back on the assertion, saying that they've been updating their guidance to remain in compliance.