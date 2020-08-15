Rep. Joaquin Castro asks Postmaster General to improve operations at USPS, especially for mail-in voting

The San Antonio congressman raised concerns about recent changes to the management of USPS, saying that Americans rely on it for business, healthcare, and voting.

SAN ANTONIO — Congressman Joaquin Castro shared an open letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, asking him to reverse course on recent changes to the management of the U.S. Postal Service that he says have negatively impacted service.

He said the USPS is particularly important during a pandemic, adding that Americans rely on it to conduct business, get medication, and vote. On Friday, the USPS warned 46 states that ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted in the 2020 election.

With an election during a pandemic on the horizon, Castro asked DeJoy to "ensure that service standards are such that no American shall lose franchise."

Here is his letter in full:

Dear Postmaster General DeJoy:

The U.S. Postal Service today notified the state of Texas and nearly every other state in the country that the agency cannot process and deliver mail-in ballots quickly enough to ensure that ballots arrive on time and are counted. I urge you to cease implementation of recent operational changes and ensure that service standards are such that no American shall lose franchise on account of inadequate postal delays.

Americans rely on the Postal Service for on-time delivery to conduct business, get prescription drugs, and exercise their right to vote. This is especially true during a public health emergency. That is why it is unconscionable for you to reduce the level of service of the Postal Service during the COVID-19 pandemic and weeks away from a national election.

In San Antonio, sorting capacity has fallen by hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail per hour. I urge you to reverse course and use every tool at your disposal to ensure that the Postal Service upholds its constitutional duty. American democracy depends on it.

Sincerely,

Joaquin Castro