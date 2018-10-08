The City of San Antonio’s proposed FY2019 budget will allocate an additional $11 million to roadwork, taking the total from $99 million last year to $110 million for next year.

Funds will be allocated using an "equity assessment," in this case focusing on roads in poor condition within Loop 410 and the oldest neighborhoods in Council Districts 8 and 9, according to the budget.

You can view the full budget proposal here.

"There’s a difference between equality, which means an equal amount for everyone, and equity, where we talk about how do we address those areas that have been underserved for a long time," San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley said.

The city released a list of streets that could potentially receive the earliest assistance, including "F-graded" and "D-graded" roads.

Still, the city says that this $11 million is just a start. It will need to allocate additional funding for years to come to get more roads up to where they should be and to continue necessary maintenance.

The city has held listening sessions to learn what people want to see in the budget and will hold additional sessions to share what they learned and what’s next. For more about when and where future listening sessions will be held, click here.

