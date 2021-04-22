Prominent San Antonio figures jumping into Proposition B debate

The discussion surrounding the ballot measure is heating up as early voting begins.

SAN ANTONIO — With only days to go until the May municipal election, Proposition B has reached beyond the political arena, with Spurs Head coach Gregg Popovich calling it a "step in the right direction" earlier this week.

Proposition B seeks to change how San Antonio negotiates contract provisions with police officers, and it's sparked plenty of debate locally.

For John Diaz, president of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, the measure represents a step back. Diaz said collective bargaining is beneficial because it helps both the police department and the city come to fair agreements.

“It’s not one side dictating to the other. There are mutual agreements,” Diaz said.

With early voting underway, some prominent community members have voiced support in voting for Proposition B.

In a statement last week, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro called SAPD’s rehire rate of bad officers the worst in the nation. This week, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke emphasized his support, saying, in part, “We shouldn't have to bargain for police accountability, it should be guaranteed."

“The police unions use power in a way that does not protect and serve,” Popovich said on Wednesday.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted he’s against the proposition passing, but with the increase in support for Proposition B, Diaz fears it could sway the outcome of the elections results.