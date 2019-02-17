SAN ANTONIO — 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro announced Saturday that he will visit all 50 states on the campaign trail.

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his intention to run for president in January. He said that as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama, he visited 40 states, providing him with a strong sense of the "issues most important to the people" he served.

Castro has visited several states already and plans to visit Iowa next week.

His full statement reads:

"As someone from a state that’s largely been ignored by presidential campaigns for most of the past four decades, I know how much it means for the people in every state to have a chance to be heard by the men and women seeking to become their President. During my time in public service, I had the chance to visit over 40 states, which helped me understand the issues most important to the people I served. I want to do that again. Over the course of my campaign, I will visit every state in our nation to hear directly from you. I’ve already visited a handful of states —plus Puerto Rico, which was my first stop of this campaign — and that number will grow as we get to every single state to send an important message: When I’m President, everyone will count."

