Joe Biden administration preparing to file lawsuit against Texas over abortion law, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — President Joe Biden said shortly after the Texas abortion law went into effect that he planned to take action. Now, according to an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration is preparing to sue the State of Texas over the controversial law.

The Wall Street Journal spoke with sources familiar with the matter. They said that the Justice Department could file a lawsuit as soon as Thursday, though it may be pushed back.

Texas' abortion law, which took effect Sept. 1, bans most abortions in the state, the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. Senate Bill 8, deemed the "Heartbeat Act," bans abortions when cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus. That typically happens when a woman is six weeks pregnant, and before most women learn they are pregnant.

The only exception to the law is when a mother's life is in danger. Survivors of rape and incest are not exempt from the law.

It's the most restrictive abortion law that's been passed since the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country.

At least 12 other states have passed similar legislation, but none of that legislation has taken effect due to legal challenges.