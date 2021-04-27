Biden announces Gina Ortiz Jones as nominee for Under Secretary of the Air Force

Jones served in the Air Force as well as later working to protect U.S. economic and national security.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Gina Ortiz Jones, who was the Democratic Nominee for Texas's 23rd Congressional District in 2018 and 2020, has been nominated by President Biden as Under Secretary of the Air Force.

Ortiz Jones served in the Air Force as well as later working to protect U.S. economic and national security. She was deployed to Iraq as an Air Force intelligence officer with the 18th Air Support Operations Group supporting close air support operations.

Her extensive career includes advising on military operations, serving with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and joining the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as a Director for Investment leading the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.