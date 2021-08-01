Popovich blasts Trump and his allies after violent attack at U.S. Capitol

Popovich said power-hungry senators like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley were even worse than Trump, whom he said is not a well man.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has criticized President Donald Trump for the past five years and was as forceful as ever when he denounced the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, joining a chorus of NBA players and coaches.

Before a game in Los Angeles against the Lakers, Coach Pop lambasted the outgoing president and his supporters, saying he was embarrassed by what he saw the previous day.

"Yesterday, I think the big picture for me was how it just laid bare the blatant, dangerous, debilitating racism that is our country's sin," Popovich said, drawing a contrast between the forceful response to Black Lives Matter demonstrators and the ease with which the crowd breached the Capitol building.

"(Trump) is incapable of caring. In one way it's sad because he's a deranged, really flawed individual, but he's also dangerous."



"The barriers were pulled and they just walked right in," Popovich said. "That doesn't happen unless there's a wink and a nod somewhere. That just doesn't happen, it's never happened at any protest anybody's ever been to."

The coach laid the blame for the lack of security at Trump's feet.

"He didn't want any preparation, he's incapable, he's incompetent," Popovich said. "I believe with all my heart that Trump enjoyed it."

He went on to torch Trump's allies in Congress, saying that they were even worse than Trump.

"Hawley's a joke," Pop said. "This entitled, elite, educated person is really smart, just like Ted Cruz is smart, but they throw fuel onto Trump's fire. They are worse than Trump because they're not sick, they're not deeply flawed. Mr. Trump is not a well man. These people are sane, but their self-interest, their greed, their lust for power outweighs their love of country or their sense of duty to the Constitution, or to public service."

Popovich added that he'd like to see Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office, but that he won't.

"He's been an obsequious man for four years. He's not going to do it," Popovich said.

"We can send a message to our children, to our citizens that what they saw yesterday wasn't really American -- although that was America," Popovich said. "It happened here, that's who we are, but we don't want to be that."

He said that Mike Pence could send that message "to a world that's laughing at us," and that if he doesn't, he hopes that Nancy Pelosi follows through with a late impeachment.