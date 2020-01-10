The political parties in Texas have become more competitive

It has been 40 years since a Democrat has carried the state.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since 1980, Texas has been known as a reliably red state. It's been 40 years since a Democrat has carried the state, but the 2020 election cycle seemed to be stirring up more debates of whether or not the state would make a shift.

For the 2020 election season, Texas was considered a competitive state, meaning the state moved out of the solid secure Republican column and into the lean column.

"Over the next eight maybe 12 years, it's going to move into that toss up column," said Travis Braidwood, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Braidwood said it was too soon to call Texas a swing state, considering the state still leans heavily towards a Republican candidate.

"We're going to see Corpus be one of those first battleground and eventually toss up counties in sort of representation electorally," said Braidwood.

Over the next several years, the southern region, including the Coastal Bend, will play an important role in contributing to that shift.

"The district in Corpus is contained since it runs all the way up to rural counties, almost approaching San Antonio and Houston area that it still has a lot of conservative, Republican voters that're still leaning pretty heavily in the Republican column," said Braidwood.

It's difficult to predict whether the Coastal Bend could become a more blue region, considering the continuous population growth across Texas.

Braidwood said Texas is likely to gain additional House Representatives in the next few years, which would mean a redraw of the districts. However, during that time, Texas is seeing a shift in demographics.

"If we look at population growth rates, White voters are on the decline in Texas while Latino voters are growing rapidly; Black voters are relatively stable, while Asian Americans are seeing an uptick," said Braidwood.

He also added that more young people are beginning to vote, and out-of-state people settling in metropolitan areas contributes to the rise in Democratic voters.

"All of the lower valley region sort of going up to Corpus Christi are going to contribute as part of the major hole. Now, it's not the same as maybe El Paso or Houston or Austin where you have these major metropolitan areas, but nonetheless the population of the region is growing," said Braidwood.