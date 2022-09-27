Political ad blitz begins, uniquely impacting San Antonio

San Antonio residents are likely to see more political ads than other Texans this year, since the market hosts the state's only competitive congressional districts.

The San Antonio media market contains Texas's only competitive congressional districts. Republican Cassy Garcia is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar in TX-28, while Democrat Michelle Vallejo and Republican Monica De La Cruz are vying to represent TX-15.

"National Republicans and national Democrats are highly invested in both of those races and are going to be campaigning and spending money on advertising there from now until Nov. 8," Jones said.

With little hope of turning statewide offices blue, Democrats could also allocate more advertising dollars to competitive, local races.

A new poll, commissioned by KENS 5, her Texas news partners, and the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, projects Republicans will sweep statewide elections again in November.

"If you're a Texas Democrat, you can hope you'll hang onto your control over the biggest counties," Jones said, making reference to Harris and Bexar Counties.

Republican Trish DeBerry and Democrat Peter Sakai are running to replace retiring Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, a key Democratic politician in San Antonio for nearly four decades.

Well-known candidates for statewide office might continue to advertise in San Antonio, even after their campaigns go dark elsewhere. Lingering advertisements could energize voters and promote more competitive, down-ballot races.