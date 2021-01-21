On President Biden's first day in office, Texas AG Ken Paxton vows to sue

Paxton promised to "fight against the many unconstitutional and illegal actions that the new administration will take."

AUSTIN, Texas — Just hours after President Joe Biden took the oath of office, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to take legal action against new laws he believes the new administration will make.

"Congrats, President Biden. On Inauguration Day, I wish our country the best," Paxton said, before switching tone. "I promise my fellow Texans and Americans that I will fight against the many unconstitutional and illegal actions that the new administration will take, challenge the federal overreach that infringes on Texans' rights, and serve as a major check against the administration's lawlessness. Texas First! Law & Order always!"

I will always stand firm for Texas. https://t.co/StYzL7ORc8 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 21, 2021

On day one as president, Biden signed a series of executive orders including to re-enter the Paris Climate Accords and to mandate mask-wearing on federal property.

Other items also included in the executive orders include rescinding travel restrictions on people from several predominantly Muslim countries and ordering agencies to figure out how to reunite children separated from their families at the border.

"There's no time to start like today," Biden said as he signed the orders from the Oval Office.

On Thursday, Paxton threatened to sue the Department of Homeland Security over a Biden administration 100-day moratorium on deportations.

"I have told @DHSgov to immediately rescind its illegal, unconscionable deportation freeze – or TX will sue," Paxton's office wrote on Twitter.

When the @JoeBiden admin breaks the law, I take action. I have told @DHSgov to immediately rescind its illegal, unconscionable deportation freeze—or TX will sue.



As AG, I will always put Americans, Texans first—not dangerous aliens who must be deported!https://t.co/anW89QJiPP pic.twitter.com/ehsucOe6Ks — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 22, 2021

The moratorium was part of President Biden's campaign promises and will allow the DHS to "review and reset enforcement policies," according to the department.

In a statement provided to Business Insider, David Pekoske, acting secretary of the DHS, said the move would "allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century."

I congratulate Joe Biden on his Inauguration as President, and pray that he is guided by God and follows the Constitution as he assumes leadership of the greatest country in the history of the world. May we forever remain that way. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 20, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted his congratulations to the new president, saying, "I congratulate Joe Biden on his Inauguration as President, and pray that he is guided by God and follows the Constitution as he assumes leadership of the greatest country in the history of the world. May we forever remain that way."