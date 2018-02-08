An ordinance that would require paid sick time for San Antonio employees appears to be headed for a city-wide vote.

On Thursday, the city clerk certified to city council that there are enough signatures on a petition to put the issue on the ballot.

Advocates for the change turned in more than 144,000 signatures.

City Clerk Leticia Vacek told council that 69,950 signatures were required to move the issue forward and her office was able to verify 70,419 as valid.

The certification report required no action by council, and unless the council approves the ordinance as written within 60 days, voters may have the final say.

Ray Chavez spoke on behalf of the San Antonio Manufacturers Association to city council.

"I represent a large number of manufacturers in the region," Chavez told council.

Chavez acknowledged the issue is a tough decision, but he said that the change would be particularly hard on businesses with long-term contracts.

“The defense industry has already established contracts,” Chavez said. “They cannot afford to do this paid sick leave ordinance.”

Patrick Garcia told council members his family business has 349 employees and they want to grow to 425. Garcia said that federal contracts recently required his company to start providing the benefit, and it has been a burden because costs have gone up dramatically.

“We now have a lot of sick people in the plant. Attendance is the worst in the history of our company,” Garcia said.

Advocates say that keeping workers healthy is smart business.

“354,000. That’s how many workers lack paid sick time and they come from all across San Antonio in every single city council district,” said Joleen Garcia of Working Texans for Paid Sick Time. “We want these folks to be healthy when they go to work.”

“Statistics show it actually improves the economy,” Laquita Garcia said. “People are able to be healthy and come to work healthy. They produce better in their employment.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has warned all the parties that Texas law pre-empts this entire process because it conflicts with the Minimum Wage Act.

City council is hosting a public hearing on the matter next Wednesday, August 8, to listen to comment.

Ultimately, council has no ability to ignore the issue. The successful petition drive requires the item be put to a vote.

© 2018 KENS