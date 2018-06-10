"Online link for Texas voter application goes down days before registration deadline" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

A link to the voter registration application has been down on the Texas secretary of state's website for hours Saturday, days before the deadline to register for November elections.

The secretary of state's office says it is working to fix the broken link on its website. At 1:46 p.m. Saturday, the office tweeted an alternative link to the form and said "service will be restored as soon as possible." A spokesman for the office said there was a "server issue."

Texans who want to register to vote should fill out the form, print it, sign it and mail it to the voter registrar in the county where they live.

The Texas Democratic Party called the situation "unacceptable."

"Voting should be easy and accessible for everyone," party spokesman Josh Stewart said in a statement. "With three days left to register to vote, Texans deserve better."

The website snafu comes months after a federal judge found that Texas violated federal law by failing to register residents to vote when they updated their drivers’ license information online. The judge ordered Texas to implement online voter registration for drivers, but the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May put the ruling and order on hold during the appeals process.

Disclosure: The Texas secretary of state's office has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Texas Tribune mission statement

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

© 2018 KENS