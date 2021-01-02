Ohio Senator Rob Portman makes the case for "more targeted" stimulus package

Portman said on CNN on Sunday that there should be a lower cap on the income levels of people who receive stimulus payments.

10 Republican Senators, including Ohio’s Rob Portman, requested a meeting with the Biden administration on Sunday to discuss COVID-19 relief measures.

The GOP senators are proposing a $600 billion coronavirus relief package.

President Biden has called for a $1.9 trillion plan.

Portman made an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, speaking on several topics, including coronavirus relief.

He believes Biden’s plan for stimulus checks is too generous toward Americans who have higher incomes.

"With regard to the direct payments, we think they should be much more targeted. $50,000 cap for individuals as an example. $100,000 for a family, said Portman. “And right now, if you look at the administration's plan, you can have a family with three kids to make it almost $300,000 a year getting a check, and many of these people have had no impact from COVID. In fact, some are doing quite well, others are struggling. Let's focus on those who are struggling."

In a letter to Biden, the group of 10 Republicans appealed to calls for unity that Biden expressed in his Inaugural Address.

Other signers of the letter included Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

In the meantime, calls are growing for the Biden administration to honor a pledge he made ahead of Georgia special elections in which he said “$2,000 checks would go out the door.”

Biden and Democrats have recently backed down on $2,000 stimulus checks in favor of $1,400 checks, despite both Georgia candidates winning election and Democrats taking control of the Senate.

The hashtag #BidenLied was trending on Twitter over the weekend after the Democratic Party tweeted that Biden “will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person.”

.@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person. pic.twitter.com/9zfBJT7t7O — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 30, 2021