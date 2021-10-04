Oct. 4 is the deadline to register to vote in Texas constitutional amendment election

Applications can be downloaded from Bexar County's voter registration website and then mailed to the voter registrar.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Monday, Oct. 4, is the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 2 election.

In order to be eligible, you need to be at least 17 years and 10 months old and a resident of the county where you submit the application. You also must not be a convicted felon unless you’ve completed a sentence, probation or parole, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Two State of Texas propositions that would amend the constitution could also pique interest in the election.

Proposition 3, if approved, would bar the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services.