As legal showdown between Austin and Texas brews over partial curfew order, Nirenberg says there are 'no plans' for something similar in SA

A partial curfew was last issued in San Antonio on Thanksgiving.

SAN ANTONIO — As a showdown brews between Travis County and Texas following the county prohibiting dine-in services during the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend, San Antonio-area leaders continue to say there are no plans to implement similar measures locally—even as coronavirus cases continue surging.

“There are no plans to do that,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “The governor’s order and the governor himself have made clear that attempts to do that will be challenged.”

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff – who has been the more active of the two in instituting local mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19 – echoed that sentiment, saying his priority is to steer clear of any orders that “we think wouldn’t get the approval of the governor.”

Ever since a partial curfew was issued for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, neither San Antonio nor Bexar County has implemented a measure that drastic. Nonetheless, business may be lower than expected for many local restaurants on New Year’s Eve as the max operating capacity was slashed from 75% to 50% this week due to high coronavirus hospitalization rates.

That measure was triggered due to a stipulation in Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order from Sept. 17. Nirenberg said local authorities will be enforcing that 50% capacity rule.

Nirenberg and Wolff have also said in recent weeks that their response to the pandemic has been guided by the expertise of local health experts, and Metro Health has not recommended a curfew this month.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday evening, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Austin and Travis County over their new orders announced this week. Paxton said local leaders there “do not have the authority to flout Gov. Abbott’s executive orders by shutting down businesses.”

Mayor Adler and Judge Brown do not have the authority to flout @GovAbbott's executive orders by shutting down businesses in @TravisCountyTX and our state’s capital city.https://t.co/w1WiPUicDC — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 30, 2020

Abbott himself weighed in on Twitter, saying, “This shutdown order by Austin isn’t allowed. Period.”