The total number of registered voters in Texas has hit a new record of 15.6 million people.

Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos told the Houston Chronicle that the state's voter rolls have grown by 1.6 million since the last midterm election in 2014. Texas has seen a 400 thousand voter increase since March.

Bexar County saw one of the largest increases in the state. MOVE Texas, a nonprofit and non-partisan organization dedicated to young voter engagement, said that they’ve helped register 41 percent of new voters in the past six months in Bexar County. H. Drew Galloway, the executive director, said that they’ve helped sign up more than 11,000 voters out of roughly 29,000 new voters.

The group made a big push statewide on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday. Volunteers and staff fanned out to college campuses and signed up 5,375 new voters. Galloway said that millennials are looking at candidates’ positions on health care, education, and immigration.

"Young people are certainly paying attention to the issues that matter at the national level, and with Texas having a competitive senate race, it's really important to young people,” Galloway said. “We're seeing young people register, young people ask questions about the race, and young people want to get involved.”

You can still register to vote in the midterm elections. The deadline for Texas is October 9.

