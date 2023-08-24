North Texan went to Milwaukee for first GOP debate, left undecided

Former President Donald Trump opted out of the debate and did a social media interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson instead. Trump is leading the polls.

DALLAS, Texas — The first Republican Party presidential debate was on Wednesday night, drawing more than 11 million viewers, according to data from Nielsen.

Many of those eyeballs were likely curious to see how a 2024 Republican field would look like on stage without former President Donald Trump, who is dominating the polls.

Trump opted out of the debate and did a social media interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson instead, which also got millions of views.

Ryan Schuring's eyeballs? Were in Milwaukee. The 29-year-old Dallasite and RNC donor went to Milwaukee to hear what everyone besides the leading candidate had to say.

Schuring has voted for Trump twice but decided to head to Wisconsin with an open mind. Some in the Republican ranks would like to move on from the former president due to all the turbulence his legal troubles create -- not only that he's already lost to President Biden once.

Schuring is the exact vote that GOP primary candidates want to steal and one that Trump expects to keep.

Here's what he thought:

WFAA: So we talked a bit on the phone about this, Ryan, but what were your thoughts heading into this debate?

Schuring: I was going in there with an open mind, right? As Bret Baier started the debate, 'We're going to talk about the elephant not in the room tonight.' And so everybody went in there knowing that the candidate leading in the polls, Donald Trump, was not there. So, I think it was a great opportunity for other candidates on stage to show what they're going to do, what they bring to the table, and what they can do for the American people.

And I think we had a great debate where we could focus on some policies, and some punches were thrown among the candidates. But I think we got some substantive debates, and we covered a lot of issues last night.

WFAA: Trump has been in this kind of debate since 2015--what was that like not seeing him there?

Schuring: You have some more experienced politicians, like Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, and of course, Mike Pence was up there. But you have some newcomers in that field, specifically, Ron DeSantis, who's done a great job in Florida and, more importantly, who was also center stage and got a lot of flak last night, also brought a lot of new ideas to the table, which I think the Republican Party needs: Vivek Ramaswamy. Not a lot of people knew about him going to the debate, and his fresh ideas, I think, are going to be something that the Republican Party needs if they want to really move the party forward and, more importantly, the country forward.

WFAA: He took a bit of a risk by stating all the other candidates were bought and paid for and that he could say what he wanted because he wasn't.

Schuring: I think the word he used was 'Super Pac puppets.' And that was very unique. He had a very Trump-esque persona. And that's what made Trump appealing in 2016 is that he's an outsider, a true outsider. This is very unique in that he's much younger. Not a lot of people know about his background. He's, I think, only 38 years old but very accomplished, a self-made son of first-generation immigrants. And that's something that, as a younger voter, it's nice to see because you get a lot of average people in Congress, and leadership feels like it's the oldest it's ever been. So, having some younger people on stage was a breath of fresh air.

WFAA: We talked on the phone, and you said you left Milwaukee still undecided. After voting for Trump twice, what's on your mind right now? The party feels at a crossroads even though polls say differently.

Schuring: It was tough, Matt, because obviously, again, you don't have the candidate leading the polls on stage. So, again, it was a great chance for people to lay out their vision for the country outside of Donald Trump and what a Republican Party could look like without him. Now, granted, he's still leading the polls. A lot of the people up on stage might not even be in the picture a couple of months from now. But I think the three top performers last night: Vivek Ramaswamy did great, and Ron DeSantis did his job. He addressed the American people and looked at the camera, which was awesome. I think Mike Pence was a lot more aggressive than we have traditionally seen him.

WFAA: Do you want to see Trump in one of these debates?