No plans to provide military support at Texas polling locations, official says

The statement comes after a report stating the Texas State Guard would be sending troops to Texas cities in case of "post-election disturbances."

Following reports stating the Texas Guard was planning to send up to 1,000 troops to Texas cities in case of "post-election disturbances," military officials say that is not the case.

"The Texas Military Department was activated to provide additional support to the Department of Public Safety in the summer of 2020," said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas. "Texas Service Members continue to support DPS in this capacity, guarding historical landmarks such as the Alamo and the State Capitol. To be clear, there has been no request nor any plan to provide any type of support at any polling location in Texas."

The statement follows a report from the San Antonio Express-News stating the Texas National Guard would be sending troops to the state's biggest cities as soon as this weekend. Maj. Gen. James K. "Red" Brown reportedly said the activation of troops was for "post-election" support. He also said he "has not been on any mission request or in any conversation with the governor’s office."

In May, the governor deployed more than 1,000 Texas Army National Guard troops to help Texas DPS and local law enforcement officers amid protests over the death of George Floyd. Guardsmen were deployed to the Texas Capitol in Austin during the protests.