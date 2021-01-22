Mayor Nirenberg officially files for re-election

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg stopped by the city clerk's office Friday afternoon to officially filed his paperwork for re-election.
Nirenberg is seeking his third full term in the position, having won the mayoral seat in 2017 over incumbent Ivy Taylor and defeating Greg Brockhouse two years later to retain office.
In a Friday tweet, Nirenberg said serving as Alamo City's mayor has been "the privilege of a lifetime."
The 2021 general election is currently slated for May 1. The last day prospective candidates can apply to get on the ballot is Feb. 12.