Early voting in the Bexar County runoff election ended Tuesday night, with officials reporting a strong turnout ahead of regular voting on Saturday to decide San Antonio's next mayor, amid other races.

More than 81,700 voters cast their ballots early and in person, a little more than the amount of South Texans that voted early in the May 4 election.

Voters are deciding the mayor's race between incumbent Ron Nirenberg and Councilman Greg Brockhouse. Voters are also deciding Council Districts 2, 4 and 6.