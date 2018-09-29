HOUSTON - It’s a quick moment caught on camera during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings that has a lot of people talking.

Texas 18th District Representative Sheila Jackson Lee walked up to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer and handed him something which he quickly put into his coat pocket.

The viral moment took place during the first recess of the hearing between Dr. Ford and senators, but viewers quickly caught the moment.

“I truly hope that someone will investigate the contents of the envelope Sheila Jackson Lee passed to Dr. Ford’s attorney before today’s proceedings," viewer Diane Deberry Woodard said on Facebook.

“I want to know what Sheila Jackson Lee handed to Ford’s lawyer during the first break. One white envelope and one that looked reddish," viewer Laura Sigler said.

We reached out to Rep. Jackson Lee’s office. She sent us this statement:

“Simply, what was passed were unopened stationery notes to counsel for Dr. Ford from women who wanted to enter the hearing room but were not allowed to enter the hearing room.”

© 2018 KHOU