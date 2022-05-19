Calls to Breath of Life Ministries already tripled in the past year after the Heartbeat Law went into effect in 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — Since the Heartbeat Act became law, Jeannine Floores says calls to Breath of Life Ministries have tripled.

"If we don't have room for them here, then I make sure they find another place. I give them my own cell phone number, and I send them a directory of the Texas maternity homes," Floores said.

Breath of Life Ministries helps women bring a crisis pregnancy to full term. At this place, abortion is not an option.

"We say at the interview, you're going to look at parenting, you're going to look at adoption, and you're going to make this decision on your own. It doesn't impact us if you do either one. We're going to help you with resources," Floores said.

Floores started her maternity home more than 20 years ago. It's the only operating maternity home in Austin. Earlier this month when Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion was leaked, Floores said she was elated at the content.

"I didn't think it would happen," Floores said. "I'm super glad, but I'm just so surprised and awe."

According to the draft opinion, abortion access could be left up to states to determine. In Texas, that would mean very few women qualify for abortions. Floores added she doesn't have time to argue the politics, she has too many calls coming from women looking for help.

"What we need to be doing is helping those women who need the help instead of arguing about whether or not their child should be born. It's redundant in my world," Floores said. "I put this especially on the Christian pro-lifers. If you're only arguing about it and you're not helping, whether it's financially or physically in a home or at a center or at your church with different things that are geared toward supporting pro-life ministries, you're filling up space. Stop it. Put your money where your mouth is and put your feet where your mouth is. If you're going to tell me you're pro-life, show me that. How are you helping? And I don't need you just to argue for me. I just don't. There's plenty people do in that.".

Floores says she is pro-life, and faced a similar decision as the daughter of a preacher. She decided to give her daughter up for adoption more than 30 years ago and still has a good relationship with her and her birth-grandkids today.

According to Floores, there are between 27 and 30 maternity homes across Texas. In the next year or so, she hopes to open a second home focusing specifically on helping moms with mental health issues or psychological problems who are going through crisis pregnancies.

