WASHINGTON -- Secret Service and police shut down Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets after someone dropped a backpack and tried to get over a security barrier in the area near the White House.

The Secret Service tweeted it happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. They said they immediately took the person into custody.

The bike racks are the first layer of fencing outside the White House, before a 6-feet, 6 inches fence with "anti-climb" feature of sharp points.

Construction is slated to begin soon on a new 13-foot fence - almost double its current height- to help keep intruders out of the secured White House area.

The Secret Service says that will be a $64 million construction project, featuring a 13-foot, 1-inch fence with wider and stronger pickets.

In that area of Pennsylvania Avenue, it's just pedestrian traffic. That is all closed - including Lafayette Park - as of about 3:15 p.m.

A member of the U.S. Secret Service Police stands on the North Lawn of the White House, Wednesday June 19, 2019, in Washington. According to the Secret Service an individual dropped a backpack on Pennsylvania Avenue and attempted to jump a security perimeter barrier near the White House fence before being taken into custody. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

They did not offer any further details about the person who tried to get over the barrier.

