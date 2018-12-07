The Alamo City is hosting the NAACP Conference for the very first time, and this year the San Antonio Texas NAACP branch turns 100 years old.

About 400 organizations will take part in the convention and more than 8,000 observers and delegates are expected to attend the event at the Henry B Gonzalez Center.

Many walking into the NAACP Convention on Thursday were surprised by Super Beauty, a life-sized doll created by TiffanyJ.

“She has the superpower to diminish the influence of bullies and boost self-esteem and confidence in her peers, so she actively promotes anti-bullying self-loved,” said TiffanyJ, a mentor at the convention center.

She added that she wanted to inspire Act-So students, which will take part in 32 competitions in STEM, humanities, business, and performing, with visual and culinary arts.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for the program. The organization aims to promote academic and artistic skills.

The NAACP theme is "Defeat Hate - Vote."

"It resonated really well with me because the emphasis is on vote. The result of vote is to eliminate any hate that there is,” said Horrace Brown with the San Antonio Texas NAACP.

Several volunteers filled bags with educational material for delegates attending. The convention will include speakers, discussions, workshops, exhibits, and competitions.

The convention is free and people can still apply for day passes.

