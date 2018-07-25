RAICES announced Tuesday that they will be donating $3 million towards paying for flights to reunite families all the while the government is facing a looming July 26 reunification deadline.

The immigration rights group along with FWD.us and the Families Belong Together Coalition have expanded their “flights for families” effort, which will help pay for airfare and other traveling costs for children who still need to be reunited with their parents.

The money will take care of all costs for the families, including travel booking, travel logistics, housing after reunification, and legal aid.

The help desk will also aid the 463 parents who they say have already been deported without their children.

Alinda Garcia, the director of the Families Belong Together Coalition and publicity director for FWD.us, said that the money comes from an outpouring of donations from the public.

“The American public is going to step in where the government has failed to make sure these families get the love and care upon release and unification,” said Garcia, who added that the organizations will not stop until all of the children are reunited with their parents, regardless of where their parents may be living.

A spokesperson for RAICES said on Tuesday that this money has nothing to do with the $30 million the organization raised during a Facebook campaign last month. According to the spokesperson, that money has been put toward bond payments for parents.

Lawyers, friends, and families can receive help by filling out a form on the official RAICES website here.

