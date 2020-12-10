x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

National Politics

Farmer for Biden: North Dakota man plows sign onto field

It's the first time Peter Larson, a lifelong Democrat, shared his views in the field.
Credit: Sandra Larson

SHEYENNE, N.D. — Support for the Democratic ticket is taking root.

Peter Larson, a cattle rancher and grain farmer, recently wrote a message of support for presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in his harvested soybean field, KFYR-TV reported.

Using a 9300 John Deere tractor and 30-foot sunflower disc, the station says he followed combine and sprayer tracks to create the message.

His daughter, Sandra Larson, tweeted several pictures after a fly-over.

"The letters are plowed dirt," she tweeted. "He pulled a plow behind a tractor and freehanded it."

Peter Larson told the station he's a lifelong Democrat but this was his first time sharing his views in the field. 

An Ohio man earlier this summer garnered headlines for transforming his lawn into a giant campaign sign for President Donald Trump. He colored it blue with the words: "TRUMP 2020: KEEP AMERICA... GREAT!" 

The president retweeted his message in appreciation.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter