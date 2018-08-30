If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Burger chain In & Out is facing some backlash after it was discovered the company donated thousands of dollars to the California Republican Party.

According to ABC News, public filings show the company gave $25,000 to the GOP in August 2018. Once that information was leaked, the hashtag #BoycottInNOut started trending on Twitter.

In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider 🗞 (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

Washington D.C. journalist Gabe Schneider found the filing and posted it on Twitter. Eric Bauman, chair of the California Democratic Party, tweeted, "let Trump and his cronies support these creeps...perhaps animal style!" According to Wikipedia, "animal style" is a reference to an In & Out secret menu item that, "in addition to the standard toppings, animal style burgers include mustard fried onto each meat patty, pickles, grilled onions, and extra spread."

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

