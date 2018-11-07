The victim of a theft that went viral has received support from Republicans nationwide, and now he’s got a new hat to prove it.

After a viral video showing a victim having his “Make America Great Again” red hat stolen went viral, people working for President Donald Trump commented that they supported him. Donald Trump Jr. even offered to send him a new hat signed by The Donald, himself.

If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat... SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

“If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat... SIGNED by #potus!!!” he said on Twitter.

A source says that the victim received a signed hat on Wednesday from the Trump Make American Great Again committee.

