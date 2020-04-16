SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians are working from home, others are not able to do so, based on the nature of their jobs. Many of those essential workers are the ones keeping everyone else fed and safe. Representative Joaquin Castro said in an interview with KENS 5 he plans to push for hazard pay for essential workers, and more financial relief for Americans overall.

"Early on there should have been a directive by the President that anybody going outside- working in restaurants, grocery stores, interacting with the public- that they be required to wear a mask and they should have been provided a mask," Castro said. "The problem is – because there was this chaotic situation with the availability of face masks and other medical equipment, that order, that directive never happened. And now some local governments and states are actually issuing that order."

Rep. Castro says that action is needed at the federal level.

"What we need to do is make sure we’re getting out as many masks and PPE to these frontline workers," Castro said. "I also believe if you’re a farmworker, if you’re a grocery store worker, if you’re a sanitation worker or healthcare worker, you should get some sort of hazard pay from the federal government and certainly from your company – so that’s something I’m going to be pushing in the next legislative package."

In addition, Rep. Castro says he plans to push for more financial support for All Americans.

"I’m also pushing for more money for people beyond the $1200 checks they’re getting because I don’t think it’s gonna be enough," Castro said. "I’m also pushing for people like our farmworkers who are out there in the fields making sure there’s plenty of produce in grocery stores- many of them are not getting the 1200 dollar checks or the 500 dollar checks for dependents. But they’re still out there working long hours making sure America can eat. Things like that – and other measures – to ease a lot of the economic pressure Americans are facing right now."

Rep Castro says he hopes people will reach out with issues they're facing, by calling his office at 210 348 8216 or castro.covid@mail.house.gov.

"I hope that everybody is staying safe and healthy and also that they’re getting the help that they need with things like unemployment benefits, small business loans and other help from their government right now and I hope they’ll reach out to their local officials – like me – if we can be helpful," Rep Castro said.