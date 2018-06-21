Leaders across the country have spoken out to condemn the Department of Justice and Homeland Security policy of splitting families at the border.

Right here in San Antonio, the leader of the archdiocese joins the ranks of those calling for an end to “zero tolerance.” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller says that leaders need to treat children, regardless of where they come from, with dignity.

He’s cautiously optimistic about the executive order signed by the president on Wednesday ending the separation of immigrant families.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller has served the 139 parishes and 700,000 Roman Catholics across San Antonio for seven years.

He calls what’s happening at the border a crisis.

“No matter if you are a citizen, immigrant, refugee, you have the same dignity,” the archbishop said.

In Washington on Wednesday, President Trump reversed course, signing an executive order ending the separation of families illegally crossing the border.

For the archbishop, it’s a sign that people are paying attention to the images of suffering along the border.

“The reaction of the president is hopeful, but it’s just the beginning. We’ll see how it develops in the next few days,” he explained.

The archbishop agrees with many criticizing the federal government, whose advocates have been using scripture to justify the zero tolerance immigration policy.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Session quoted Romans 13 to justify what’s happening on the border.

“Anyone who interprets scriptures to follow rules that are wrong, immoral, and evil and causes damage to people’s lives is not from God. That is an individual manipulating the word of God,” Garcia-Siller explained.

He’s hopeful that this suffering can bring people together to come up with a humane solution to the immigration issue.

“When there is no dialogue, we just see what is inside our minds regarding that particular issue. But when there is dialogue, it can bring new possibilities,” he said.

President Trump’s order is effective immediately. Families will still be arrested and detained for crossing the border illegally.

