“Defeat Hate. Vote.”

It’s a slogan meant to empower and bring about action across the country.

NAACP leaders say that now, more than ever, civil rights groups are necessary to help people of color step up and make their voices heard.

“Our relevancy is as important now as it’s ever been,” said NAACP National Board Vice Chair Karen Boykin-Towns. When you look at society and the rise of incivility, there is a need for us to really look at the climate.”

Meetings on Monday at the national NAACP Convention, hosted by the organization’s San Antonio chapter, saluted civil rights workers across the country fighting gerrymandering and fighting laws drawn to stop people from voting.

“It’s about us educating, not agonizing, but organizing to really ensure that, around this country, we’re involved in the day-to-day politics of making sure our government and democracy works,” Boykin-Towns said.

The meetings in San Antonio are covering a wide range of topics.

“We’re trying to deal with education, criminal justice, social injustice, and we’re concerned about healthcare,” National Board Member Michael Turner said.

NAACP leaders say to those who are unhappy with elected leaders, this is their time to get involved, especially for those who didn’t participate in the 2016 election.

“African-Americans, Hispanics did not vote like we should have. 2016 was the lowest AA voter turnout in the past 30 years,” Turner explained.

The NAACP is also hosting a job fair later this week, and they’re asking anyone interested in social justice to apply for membership.

© 2018 KENS