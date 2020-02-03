SAN ANTONIO — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg stopped in San Antonio Sunday night. The campaign says nearly 600 people showed up to the 'Get Out The Vote Rally' at Hangar 9 on Brooke City Base.

"I am here to defeat Donald Trump," he said.

The billionaire spoke for about twenty minutes, attacking President Trump and listing his accomplishments as mayor of New York.

In referring to President Trump he said 'I am doer, and he is a talker.'

"In fact, he is the definition of all 'hat and no cattle,'" he said. "I am all action and no BS. He breaks promises, and I keep them. He divides people, and I unite them."

Bloomberg said San Antonio is a special place for his campaign. It is where he officially kicked off his bus tour, one of the first U.S. cities, after announcing his run for the White House three months ago.

Super Tuesday is just two days away and Texas is a big prize for presidential candidates. It has the 2nd most delegates behind California. According to recent polls, Bernie Sanders is in the lead to win the primary in the Lone Star State. Bloomberg right now is third.

"I am running a campaign for change, a campaign for sanity, a campaign for honesty, a campaign for inclusion," he said. "And a campaign for compassion. And a campaign for human decency. I am running to restore honor to our government and to build a country that we are proud of, and to start getting things done. And to put the 'united' back in the United States of America."

With Texas as a big contender, Bloomberg has 19 field officers and 180 staff members on the ground in the Lone Star State.

"Getting it done means finally providing health insurance to every American who lacks it and lowering costs for everyone else," he said. "Getting it done means passing common-sense gun safety laws that protect our children and communities. Getting it done means making America a global leader in the fight against climate change."

Bloomberg will be in Houston on Monday.

RELATED: Pete Buttigieg ends Democratic presidential campaign

RELATED: The Texas Primary is March 3. Here's what you need to know in Bexar County and the San Antonio area on Election Day.

RELATED: Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders says he can beat Trump in Texas. But do the numbers back him up?