SAN ANTONIO — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg stopped in San Antonio this morning to kick off his bus tour across Texas.

The former mayor of New York City plans to make stops in Austin and Dallas.

The bus tour is part of Bloomberg's Day One, the nationwide campaign organizing kickoff. Day One is in reference to the start of Bloomberg's campaign to defeat President Donald Trump.

More than 150 events will take place across 27 states.

This is Mike's third trip to Texas since launching his campaign.

If you missed the event, you can watch the video below: