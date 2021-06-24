Mayor of Helotes questions CPS Energy for keeping their building cool after asking Texans to conserve energy last week

Helotes Mayor Rich Whitehead feels CPS Energy should lead by example, but the power provider said it's not what it looks like.

SAN ANTONIO — A week after asking South Texans to turn the thermostat up to conserve—CPS Energy is being called out for keeping theirs down.

Wednesday, Rich Whitehead, Mayor of Helotes posted several photos on Facebook showing digital thermometer readings with what he said were “pleasantly cold” temperatures inside CPS Energy’s headquarters.

Mayor Whitehead met with emergency response teams this week after the energy conservation period ended.

“It was on a Tuesday, of course, after the recommendation time period for increased temperatures had expired, but it still was very chilly in the building,” Mayor Whitehead said.

Pictures he posted show temperatures at 65 degrees in some spots. He says he showed the pictures to some CPS Energy staff.

ERCOT asked Texas residents to bump their thermostat to 78° last week to conserve energy. Yesterday I went for a... Posted by Rich Whitehead Helotes Mayor on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

“They were quite taken aback and they said they would have to check into that,” Mayor Whitehead said.

CPS Energy responded by saying that while their new headquarters are energy efficient, they are leading by example.

“Yes we can lead for this community and we do that. The temperatures bumped up, the lights are off and we’re right in the thick of it with everyone else,” Christine Patmon, corporate communications for CPS Energy said.

CPS Energy says their new headquarters use 60 percent less energy than their old building.

“I can’t account for a digital thermometer reading, but I can tell you it is cooler in other parts of the building than others,” Patmon said.

Mayor Whitehead says he’s all for sustainability and is not criticizing the utility—but hopes it can lead by example.

“I'm less concerned with what your temperature is in your building, but more concerned with if we're putting forth a concerted effort for people to be conscientious of the energy that they're using, that because of our growing population we don’t want to have outages, we should be leading example from the top down,” Mayor Whitehead said.