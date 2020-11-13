Martha McSally concedes to Mark Kelly in Arizona U.S. Senate race

The race was called by multiple outlets including NBC last week for Democrat Mark Kelly. On Friday, McSally said she called Kelly to congratulate him.

PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally has conceded in her race against Democrat Mark Kelly, she announced on Friday.

McSally said she called Kelly Friday morning to congratulate him on winning the race and to offer support in the transition.

With just over 10,000 votes left to count in Arizona, Kelly leads McSally by nearly 80,000 votes as of Friday afternoon.

The Associated Press had called the race for Kelly in early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 11, the night of the election.

NBC News called the race for Kelly last Friday.

Kelly has 51.18% of the vote to McSally's 48.82%.

McSally's full statement released Friday is below:

"With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race. I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best. It has been an absolute honor to fight for and serve Arizona in the U.S. Senate, especially during these unprecedented times. Thanks to Governor Ducey for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to serve. I will always be inspired by the strength, resilience, innovation, and compassion that I witnessed from Arizonans as I traveled throughout our great state. I will never forget what I learned from all of you.

I will miss engaging with Arizonans to hear their challenges and how I could help when I deployed to D.C. I am so grateful for the opportunity to solve many problems through legislation, secure funding and pandemic relief for Arizona, deliver results to constituents getting the run around from bureaucracies, and fight for the hardworking people of our amazing state.



While falling short, I am deeply humbled to have received the second most votes ever cast by Arizonans for a statewide race. I am thankful for the more than 1.6 million Arizonans who voted for me and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and prayers to our campaign. Like nearly everything in my life, it was a high-risk, high-purpose fight. Thank you to all my faithful wingmen and wingwomen. I am proud of our effort, as we truly left it all out on the field. After fighting for our country for more than three decades—the last nine in the political arena—I trust God will lead me to my next mission to make a difference after I get a little rest. Thank you, Arizona! It's been an honor to serve you, and I know our future is bright and blessed.”

It'll be the first time that Arizona has two U.S. Senators in nearly 70 years, according to 12 News' Brahm Resnik. It also marks the second time in two years that McSally lost a race for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

Former Sen. Jon Kyl resigned after Gov. Doug Ducey selected him in September 2018 to temporarily fill McCain’s seat and McSally was apppointed.

Before she was appointed to her Senate seat, McSally served as U.S. representative for Arizona’s second congressional district from 2015 to 2019.

Last Wednesday, Kelly released a statement that said:

“I am deeply honored that Arizonans have trusted me to be their next United States Senator and to serve in this seat once held by Senator McCain. We woke up today still facing a pandemic, a struggling economy, and deep division in our country.